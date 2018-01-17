Alvin Gentry Responds to Anthony Davis Trade Rumors with Celtics

Max Becherer/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't planning on trading away Anthony Davis, at least not for a realistic return.

Head coach Alvin Gentry described what it would take for the Boston Celtics to acquire the All-Star center, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

"I know there’s been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever, and my response to that is, yeah, we’ll trade him. But they’re going to have to give us the New England Patriots and the two planes that they just bought. ...And I don’t think they’re going to do that. So we’re not even thinking about those kind of things."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December the Celtics were interested in trading for Davis.

While Boston "has remained vigilant" about a possible deal, New Orleans general manager Dell Demps assured Davis he wasn't going to be traded.

There was renewed discussion about the trade prior to Tuesday's matchup between the Pelicans and Celtics, but it seems clear Davis will remain with his team for the near future.

The 24-year-old is signed through at least the 2019-20 season with a player option for 2020-21. After a few years of struggles, New Orleans is back in the playoff hunt with a 23-20 record entering Wednesday, good enough for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Still, it's understandable for any team to remain interested in a player who has gone to four All-Star games in his first five seasons. Davis is likely headed to another one this year after averaging 27.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game so far this season.