John Morton Reportedly Fired as Jets OC After 1 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2018

New York Jets offensive coordinator John Morton talks to reporters during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

John Morton's stint as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets has reportedly come to an end after one season. 

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News first reported the Jets were firing Morton on Wednesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the move.               

Mehta also noted the Jets have had internal discussions about promoting quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates to offensive coordinator "if he was fully invested and wanted the job," but they would look outside the organization if he didn't want it. 

After the 2017 regular season ended, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reported some Jets players had mixed feelings about Morton's play-calling and "felt he relied too heavily on the passing game."

Prior to being hired by the Jets last January, Morton spent six seasons as the wide receivers coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and New Orleans Saints (2015-16). 

The Jets finished last season 5-11, and the offense ranked 24th in the NFL with 18.6 points per game. Quarterback Josh McCown had a successful run in Morton's offense with a career-high 67.3 completion percentage and 18 touchdowns in 13 starts. 

Morton's departure means the Jets will enter next season with their sixth offensive coordinator since 2011. 

Related

    NFL1000: Ranking the Top 3-4 OLBs from 2017

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    NFL1000: Ranking the Top 3-4 OLBs from 2017

    NFL1000 Scouts
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Possible Replacements for John Morton as Jets OC

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    5 Possible Replacements for John Morton as Jets OC

    SNY
    via SNY

    NFL Requiring Reporters to Provide Race on SB Media Application

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Requiring Reporters to Provide Race on SB Media Application

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Infamous 'Index Card Ref' Will Officiate Super Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Infamous 'Index Card Ref' Will Officiate Super Bowl

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report