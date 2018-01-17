John Morton Reportedly Fired as Jets OC After 1 Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

John Morton's stint as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets has reportedly come to an end after one season.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News first reported the Jets were firing Morton on Wednesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the move.

Mehta also noted the Jets have had internal discussions about promoting quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates to offensive coordinator "if he was fully invested and wanted the job," but they would look outside the organization if he didn't want it.

After the 2017 regular season ended, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reported some Jets players had mixed feelings about Morton's play-calling and "felt he relied too heavily on the passing game."

Prior to being hired by the Jets last January, Morton spent six seasons as the wide receivers coach for the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and New Orleans Saints (2015-16).

The Jets finished last season 5-11, and the offense ranked 24th in the NFL with 18.6 points per game. Quarterback Josh McCown had a successful run in Morton's offense with a career-high 67.3 completion percentage and 18 touchdowns in 13 starts.

Morton's departure means the Jets will enter next season with their sixth offensive coordinator since 2011.