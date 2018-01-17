Gene Steratore Named Head Referee of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL announced Wednesday that Gene Steratore will be the referee for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4:

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a full look at the officials for the biggest game of the year:

The honor of working playoff games is usually given to the officials that have been regarded as the best during the season. Unlike during the regular season where officiating crews travel together, postseason football brings together something like all-star teams of officials chosen based on their work throughout the year.

The officials that work the Super Bowl are usually pulled from the four divisional round games, while two different crews work the conference championships. Steratore was in charge during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, which ended with a game-winning 61-yard touchdown catch by Stefon Diggs.

Bill Vinovich, Ron Torbert and Brad Allen were presumably the other contenders for the Super Bowl referee position after also working games last weekend.

This will be Steratore's first Super Bowl after working 11 playoff games in his 15 years in the league. However, the veteran has gotten more publicity lately.

During a December game between the Cowboys and Raiders, Steratore used an index card to judge a key first down:

Steratore also works as a college basketball referee and was on the court for a Big Ten game less than 24 hours after his recent NFL game, per Big Ten Network.