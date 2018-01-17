Copa del Rey 2018: Wednesday's Quarter-Final, Leg 1 Results and Reaction

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Espanyol defeated Barcelona 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday, as Lionel Messi missed a penalty.

The La Liga leaders dominated possession but could not find the vital breakthrough in the Catalan derby.

Oscar Melendo was the hero for the hosts as he netted with two minutes remaining.

There were victories for Sevilla and Valencia as they both beat their opponents 2-1, with Atletico Madrid and Alaves defeated, respectively.

Here are Wednesday's cup results:

Espanyol 1-0 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Sevilla

Valencia 2-1 Alaves

Wednesday Recap

Barca wasted an excellent chance of taking control of their tie against their local rivals, but Espanyol dug deep to earn a famous win.

Messi and Sergio Busquets both went close during the advent of the game, and it seemed the Blaugrana were going to have a simple day at the office.

However, the hosts stayed in touch as Barca played their usual game and tactics, but a shock didn't appear on the cards at half-time.

Sergi Roberto was fouled in the box just after the hour mark by Esteban Granero, earning Barca a penalty and a chance to take the lead.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Messi stepped up to take the spot-kick, but goalkeeper Diego Lopez was equal to the icon's effort.

Barca remained favourites to grab a goal before the final whistle. However, home fans were ecstatic as Melendo found a shock winner after 88 minutes.

The substitute was the hero as he found the bottom corner, with Barca labouring through the final seconds of the encounter.

Football writer Andy Mitten reacted as Espanyol won the game:

A dramatic late show from Sevilla saw the visitors stun Atletico fans with two goals at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The capital was rocked by the comeback, but Diego Costa continued his hot streak since returning from the Premier League, opening the scoring for Atletico after 17 minutes.

Sevilla grabbed an equaliser with 10 minutes remaining after an own goal from Miguel Angel Moya, and the drama was to continue as Joaquin Correa grabbed the winner at the death.

Correa was a constant thorn in the side of the hosts, and his goal was a worthy reward as Atleti fluffed their lines.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Valencia mirrored Sevilla's achievements in their first leg at home to Alaves, scoring twice in the second half to collect a vital advantage.

Ruben Sobrino gave the visitors the surprise lead with 24 minutes left on the clock, but the effort triggered a comeback—to the delight of the Los Che fans.

Goncalo Guedes equalised just seven minutes later, setting up a grandstand finish as Rodrigo scored the winner.

The vital strike came after 82 minutes, and the hosts were relieved to get past the winning post.