Openly Gay Olympian Adam Rippon Rips Choice of Mike Pence Leading USA Delegation

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

American Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon criticized the decision for United States Vice President Mike Pence to lead the U.S. delegation at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

According to Christine Brennan of USA Today, Rippon is believed to be the first openly gay American Olympian.

Regarding Pence as the leader of the U.S. delegation, Rippon took issue with the vice president's views on gay people: "You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I'm not buying it."

When asked about the possibility of speaking with Pence, Rippon said he would not seek him out prior to his event:

"If it were before my event, I would absolutely not go out of my way to meet somebody who I felt has gone out of their way to not only show that they aren't a friend of a gay person but that they think that they're sick. I wouldn't go out of my way to meet somebody like that.

"I don't think he has a real concept of reality. To stand by some of the things that [President] Donald Trump has said and for Mike Pence to say he's a devout Christian man is completely contradictory. If he's okay with what's being said about people and Americans and foreigners and about different countries that are being called 's--tholes,' I think he should really go to church."

Rippon did leave the door open to potentially speak with Pence after he is done competing at the Games should the opportunity present itself:

"If I had the chance to meet him afterwards, after I'm finished competing, there might be a possibility to have an open conversation. ... But I don't think the current administration represents the values that I was taught growing up. Mike Pence doesn't stand for anything that I really believe in."

Rippon praised former President Barack Obama for his delegation choice at the 2012 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, as he sent several gay athletes to represent the country.

The 28-year-old Rippon is set to take part in his first Olympics after finishing fourth at nationals. He is also the 2016 U.S. national champion and a multi-time world junior champion.