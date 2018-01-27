WWE Needs Aleister Black and Adam Cole in NXT Title Scene After TakeOver Showing

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Aleister Black and Adam Cole went to war in an Extreme Rules match at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on Saturday, proving they should be the featured attraction heading toward NXT TakeOver: New Orleans the night before WrestleMania 34.

WWE showed footage of Black escaping with the victory:

Black and Cole are two of the best all-around talents NXT has to offer, and they have earned the right to do battle for the NXT Championship on NXT's biggest stage on April 7.

The rivalry between Black and Cole began when they faced each other for the right to take part in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine a new No. 1 contender.

Black defeated Cole in the match, and the leader of The Undisputed Era didn't take kindly to the result.

In an effort to gain revenge, Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish interfered in the Fatal 4-Way. They attacked Black, and Johnny Gargano capitalized by later pinning Black, which marked his first official loss in NXT.

The rivalry continued when O'Reilly and Fish defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Black and Roderick Strong.

O'Reilly and Fish retained after Cole lured Black away from the ring, and The Undisputed Era added insult to injury by using a chair against him, culminating in Cole slamming Black onto the chair.

That led to NXT general manager William Regal making the Extreme Rules stipulation for TakeOver.

While Andrade "Cien" Almas and Johnny Gargano headlined NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia with the NXT Championship on the line, it can be argued that Black vs. Cole was what truly captured the WWE Universe's attention.

Since Bobby Roode and Asuka were called up to the main roster, NXT has been searching for some Superstars to step up and become the faces of the brand.

Drew McIntyre was unable to do so definitively before getting injured, while Almas and Gargano don't necessarily have all the pieces needed to fill that role.

Black and Cole are arguably the two most complete wrestlers on the entire NXT roster, and they already had legions of fans supporting them before they ever signed with NXT.

The mysterious Black has an unspoken charisma that has captivated the NXT viewing audience over the past year. He hasn't said much on the mic, but he carries himself like a star, and he is among the most dangerous strikers WWE has seen in years because of his kickboxing background.

Cole is young, brash and has all the makings of being a top heel in WWE for many years to come.

The 28-year-old can go with essentially anyone on the mic, and after competing against some of the world's best in-ring workers in Ring of Honor, he knows his way around the squared circle as well.

Black vs. Cole is a blockbuster feud for NXT, and it is the type of rivalry that should have long-term legs rather than ending in Philadelphia.

Since Black and Cole are currently NXT's top two Superstars in terms of popularity and overall ability, the creative team would be wise to fit them into main event plans for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in any way it can.

Whether that means putting the NXT title on Black or Cole before the event or putting them both in the picture as part of a Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way, there is little doubt that the NXT Championship scene needs their cachet.

If what they did in Philadelphia without a title involved is any indication, Black and Cole have the potential to put on a match-of-the-year contender in the Big Easy if given the opportunity.



