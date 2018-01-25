NFL Mock Draft 2018: Updated Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are looking toward Super Bowl LII, but scouting departments from all 32 NFL teams are locked into offseason showcases.

NFL personnel recently headed to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the East-West Shrine Game. The marquee event, however, is the Senior Bowl. Scouts and media flock to Mobile, Alabama, for the premier group of draft-eligible prospects.

And this is where things get interesting for players.

Depending on their performances at the All-Star practices, they will either solidify their spots as a first-round options, rise slightly or begin unfortunate tumbles in mock drafts.

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

2. New York Giants: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, EDGE, NC State

4. Cleveland Browns (via HOU): Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

5. Denver Broncos: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

6. New York Jets: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

8. Chicago Bears: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

9/10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

9/10. San Francisco 49ers: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

11. Miami Dolphins: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

13. Washington: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

15. Arizona Cardinals: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

16. Baltimore Ravens: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

19. Dallas Cowboys: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

20. Detroit Lions: Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College

21. Buffalo Bills: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

22. Buffalo Bills (via KC): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

23. Los Angeles Rams: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

24. Carolina Panthers: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

25. Tennessee Titans: Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

26. Atlanta Falcons: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

27. New Orleans Saints: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

30. Minnesota Vikings: Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pitt

32. New England Patriots: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Oklahoma

Note: Shortly before the draft, a coin-flip will determine whether the Oakland Raiders or San Francisco 49ers will pick ninth. Pick Nos. 31 and 32 will be determined by Super Bowl LII's outcome.

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers snagged Kevin King in the second round of the 2017 draft, but the defense needs more help in the secondary.

Over the past two seasons, Denzel Ward was a lockdown corner for Ohio State. In addition to 60 total tackles, he recorded 24 pass breakups and grabbed two interceptions.

According to CFB Film Room, he surrendered just 33 completions on 96 targets during those two years. That breaks down to a tremendously impressive 4.8 yards allowed per target.

In 2017, only the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts gave up more yards per pass attempt than the Packers' 7.9. Green Bay allowed 30 total touchdowns and mustered just 11 interceptions too.

The Packers will likely consider addressing the pass rush, but drafting Ward would provide a much-needed boost on the back end.

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press

After the Buffalo Bills shipped Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars in October, the run defense suffered. Maurice Hurst could help fix that problem.

Through the first six games of 2017, Buffalo ceded a mere 84.5 yards per contest. But without Dareus on the roster, that number soared to 164.2—nearly twice the previous average.

Maurice Hurst, meanwhile, was a fixture of Michigan's elite run defense over the past two seasons. He tallied 93 total tackles with 25 stops behind the line of scrimmage, which included 9.5 sacks. And that ability to disrupt on passing downs is what makes Hurst a little extra special.

Dareus established himself as a force in the NFL thanks to his 28.5 sacks between 2011 and 2014. He only managed 6.5 over his next 37 appearances, and that major drop in production led the Bills to accept a low draft pick in order to move his contract.

Hurst would be an ideal replacement up front.

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

If neither Vita Vea nor Hurst falls to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 26, Da'Ron Payne would be a decent consolation prize.

The 6'2", 308-pounder gathered 53 tackles during his final season at Alabama. He even grabbed a game-shaping interception against Clemson in the College Football Playoff, and that takeaway led to a touchdown reception for the big man.

Payne registered eight stuffs and 19 hurries in 2017, per CFB Film Room, and he collected eight and 10, respectively, in 2016.

Although Atlanta ranked ninth in total run defense, opposing runners averaged 4.1 yards. Reducing that number should be the team's primary goal given the Falcons have to deal with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints at least four times each season.

Even if the Falcons re-sign Dontari Poe, they need to improve depth at defensive tackle. Payne would be a great option—and one the franchise could easily keep under contract for several years.

