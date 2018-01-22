Monday Morning Digest: Patriots Face the Ultimate Underdogs in Super Bowl LII

1 of 10

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

We have two full weeks to hype Super Bowl LII, so this is more of a toe-dip than a plunge into the deep end: quick recaps, introductions to storylines and some analysis of a game that will be much closer on the field than its "Brady vs. Foles" tagline suggests.

How the Eagles got here

The Eagles overcame a quick Vikings touchdown and a sloppy first series to run away with a 38-7 victory.

Doug Pederson outcoached Mike Zimmer. Nick Foles outdueled Case Keenum (a sentence you never expected to read in an NFC Championship synopsis until last week). The Eagles defense out-thudded the Vikings. And the Eagles out-prepped a team that still looked a little hungover from the Minneapolis Miracle and unready for both the deafening Eagles crowd and the (relatively mild) outdoor conditions.

How the Patriots got here

Sunday's come-from-behind 24-20 victory over the Jaguars was testimony to:

• The transcendent glory of Tom Brady...

• The strategic brilliance and adaptability of Bill Belichick and a coaching staff that is about to be scattered across the NFL map, and...

• The difficulty of a winning championship game in the home of a team that has been winning championship games at home since many of your players were in elementary school.

While Brady and Patriots game plans that evolved throughout the game were keys to the Patriots victory, the Foxborough yips caused everything from ultra-conservative play calls to short punts for the Jaguars.

As you analyze matchups over the next two weeks, keep in mind that the Super Bowl is another day at the office for the Patriots. They handle everything from scheduling to expectation management better than any other team can, and it works in the background to give them a small-but-distinct advantage against opponents who arrive at Super Bowl week wide-eyed.

Super Bowl XXXIX revisited

The Patriots' 24-21 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, best remembered for Terrell Owens' heroic effort weeks after a major knee injury and Donovan McNabb's alleged barf in the waning minutes, did not happen quite the way you probably remember it. The game was tied at 14 entering the fourth quarter, Brady and the Patriots outsmarted the Eagles defense to build a 10-point lead, and McNabb nearly led a late comeback.

It was a gem of a game, and while Foles is no McNabb and the Eagles lack an Owens, their defense is better than the one they fielded in the 2004 season—and the Patriots offense is weaker.

Not-so-familiar foes

The Eagles lead the Patriots 7-6 in the all-time season series and won the last matchup between the teams: a wild 35-28 game in 2015 full of uncharacteristic Patriots special-teams blunders (plus a 99-yard Malcolm Jenkins interception return). The Patriots won the previous four matchups, including the Super Bowl, giving Brady a 4-0 record in Eagles games in which the Patriots don't allow blocked punt and punt-return touchdowns.

Familiar foes

Former Patriots Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount have been key figures in the Eagles' Super Bowl run—Long as a big-play edge-rusher and vocal leader, Blount as a situational battering ram and upbeat locker room presence.

The Patriots, meanwhile, turned a pair of failed Eagles prospects into valuable performers: running back Dion Lewis (who fumbled his way out of Philly but had zero fumbles all year before coughing one up Sunday) and Eric Rowe (a dime defender the Eagles tried to mold into Richard Sherman).

Political corner

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have all at various points been either tacit or outspoken supporters of the current presidential administration. Eagles veterans Long, Malcolm Jenkins and Torrey Smith are among the NFL's most visible political activists. There's a distinct right-versus-left political character to Super Bowl LII, which will come out as the international media distills every possible narrative—meaning it has the potential to bring us all together or tear us further apart.

But for the rest of this week's Digest, perhaps we should just stick to sports.