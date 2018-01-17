Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Match Colin Kaepernick's Donation to Local Charity

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said Wednesday that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant matched his $10,000 donation to the Silicon Valley De-Bug.

Kaepernick went public with the news in the following video:

Stephen Curry later told reporters that he also donated to the charity, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

The Silicon Valley De-Bug describes itself as a "story-telling, community organizing and advocacy organization based in San Jose, California," on its official website.

Durant has expressed a great deal of admiration for Kaepernick publicly since signing with the Warriors prior to the 2016-17 season.

In November 2017, Durant told Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

"He's (Kaepernick) being courageous. He knew he would take a lot of heat for what he did and he stood up for the people that can't stand up for themselves. As an athlete, we're taught to shut up and play our sport. For him to do that, he put everything on the line, man. You've got to respect it. We all respect it. We all stand behind him and support him as athletes. He makes us proud to be part of the athletic community."

Durant and Kaepernick were featured on covers of GQ magazine last year, along with comedian Steven Colbert and actress Gal Gadot, as the publication's people of the year.

Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL preseason as a means of bringing awareness to social injustice in the United States.

Many NFL players and athletes from other sports have since followed suit.

Kaepernick was not signed by a team prior to or during the 2017 season, resulting in him spending the entire campaign as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Durant is coming off a dream season, as he led the Warriors to the 2016-17 NBA title and was named the 2017 NBA Finals MVP.