Lane Kiffin Names 24-Year-Old Charlie Weis Jr. FAU Offensive Coordinator

Florida Atlantic head football coach Lane Kiffin announced the hiring of Charlie Weis Jr. to become the Owls' new offensive coordinator.

Kiffin confirmed the addition of Weis, who's now the youngest offensive coordinator in college football at 24 years old, to Chris Low and Field Yates of ESPN.com.

"He's way ahead of his time in how he sees the game, his football IQ and just his overall intelligence," Kiffin said. "He's been around the game with his dad being a coach, a lot like I was when I was growing up, and has a bright future."

He is the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, who also served as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs at the NFL level and Florida in the collegiate ranks.

Weis Jr. worked alongside his father at both Florida, where he was an offensive quality control coach in 2011, and as team manager at Kansas from 2012 through 2014.

The elder Weis told Matt Tait of KUSports.com in 2012 his son taught many of the Jayhawks' offensive graduate assistants "how to break down a game."

"For a kid who could be a spoiled brat, he kind of tries to be as anonymous as he possibly can," he said. "He works with us about 50 hours a week, and then he goes out and takes five classes and 15 hours and gets a 4.0 (grade-point average). What can you say about the kid?"

The younger Weis spent the summer of 2014 as an intern with the New England Patriots and worked under Kiffin as an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2015 and 2016.

Now he'll inherit an Owls offense that ranked ninth in yardage and eighth in scoring during the 2017 campaign under Kendal Briles, who left the program in early January to join the Houston staff.