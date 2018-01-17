WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from January 17

2 of 5

Roderick Strong, somewhat lost in the shuffle on NXT, looked to get back to his winning ways as he battled Fabian Aichner in singles competition.

Grizzled veteran Strong found himself on the receiving end of an increasingly confident Aichner, who utilized his strength advantage to keep The Messiah of the Backbreaker grounded. Commentator Mauro Ranallo reminded fans that the Italian has a win over No. 1 contender Johnny Gargano.

Aichner utilized a springboard to soar through the air but ended up in the grasp of Strong, who planted him with a backbreaker and scored the win via submission with the Stronghold.

After the match, Strong called out Lars Sullivan, seemingly setting up a match between the two of them at some point in the near future.

Result

Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner

Grade

B-

Analysis

Strong is a phenomenal pro wrestler, and his work in NXT has been wholly underrated.

His chemistry with Aichner in this brief sprint of a squash only further demonstrated how talented an in-ring worker he is. His post-match call-out of Sullivan should result in the big man's best match to date and give Strong something fairly high-profile to do for the time being.

Aichner deserves a look if you are unfamiliar with his work. Strong and compact but with an aerial game one would not expect out of someone his size, he is a star of NXT's future.