A-League Round 17 Betting Preview: Odds, Trends and Analysis for Week's Matches

Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The A-League's summer of football featured 25 games in 25 days between December 21 and January 14, and the competition was both absorbing and entertaining.



The top of the table has a familiar look about it, with defending champions Sydney FC sitting six points clear, despite taking just one point from their away match with Adelaide United on Sunday.



Graham Arnold's men looked as if they were heading for a win in the second half at Coopers Stadium, but an undermanned United side held on for a point that keeps them in the hunt for a top-four finish.



This week, the Sky Blues are, as you'd expect, the shortest priced favourite of the round, according to AustralianGambling. They have a line of $1.30 AUD for when they host the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday night.



The Mariners, who are coming off an entertaining 2-2 draw with Melbourne City last week, are out at huge odds of $8 to secure just their fourth win of the campaign.



City had a profitable summer of football, collecting seven points from a possible 12. It sees them remain in third place on the table, just ahead of their cross-town rivals Melbourne Victory, who were the only team they lost to over the period.



Warren Joyce's charges are $1.91 when they host Adelaide on Sunday night at AAMI Park. United are out at $3.50 to get what would be a crucial three points, given that they sit in fifth place on the ladder.



The closest betting match of the round comes up on Friday night, when Victory host Western Sydney Wanderers. The latter are coming off two straight draws against Adelaide and Wellington Phoenix.



The navy-blue half of Melbourne won a five-goal thriller against Perth Glory at home last Saturday, and despite being on the road for this one, the Victory are a $2.20 favourite, with Western Sydney at $2.88.



Speaking of Perth, they face one of the longest road trips in the league this Thursday when they head to Suncorp Stadium to take on the Brisbane Roar.



The Roar lost 1-0 to Newcastle Jets last week but are $2 to bounce back against the Glory ($3.30), who sit three points outside the top six.



The Jets are $1.62 to make it three wins in a row when they host Wellington ($4.50) on Saturday afternoon. The Novocastrians continue to surprise this season and now find themselves just two wins away from top spot.