WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 16

WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 16January 17, 2018
A new United States champion was crowned Tuesday night on SmackDown Live and the majority of the show's biggest winners and losers came out of that tournament's semifinal and final rounds.
There was Bobby Roode, who hoisted the title to close the show, triumphant in his quest to win gold on WWE's main roster.
Then there was Jinder Mahal, the former WWE champion seeking the glory of championship gold to ease his battered ego.
What of Mojo Rawley, who wrestled his most significant match to date but lost to the surging Roode?
Away from the excitement of the tournament action was Liv Morgan, who picked up a significant victory for The Riott Squad and helped elevate her star in the process.
Relive the work of those four Superstars and the January 16 episode with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.
Winner: Liv Morgan
Like Sonya Deville on Monday night's Raw, Liv Morgan was lent a great deal of credibility Tuesday via her pinfall victory over Naomi in a huge Six-Woman Tag Team match.
Yes, her victory came following a Riott Kick from Ruby Riott but pinning a former two-time champion such as Naomi still means something and will only help to establish the New Jersey native's legitimacy going forward.
Often presented as the wild card of the group, the one competitor whose in-ring abilities are a question mark in relation to Riott and Sarah Logan, Morgan needs these types of wins to build momentum and establish herself as a threat to the more established performers on the roster.
Already having demonstrated an ability to take an ass-kicking when necessary, and with a personality on full display across social media, Morgan can be a valuable asset to the SmackDown women's division.
She just needs the credibility to go along with it.
This was a great start.
Loser: Mojo Rawley
Speaking of credibility and lack thereof, Mojo Rawley cut a fantastic cellphone promo ahead of Tuesday night's United States Championship semifinal against Bobby Roode, only to have the momentum he developed for himself evaporate courtesy of a loss to The Glorious One.
A loss was expected, of course, but it was the manner in which it happened that earned Rawley "loser" status.
The former Arizona Cardinal was never once presented in a manner in which it looked like he would defeat Roode.
That is unforgivable, especially if the blue brand's writing team has plans for Rawley going forward.
Whereas his babyface persona oftentimes felt forced to the point you wanted him to go away rather than watching another second of him, he has embraced the heel persona and is the cocky, arrogant villain who could wreak havoc in the midcard.
Losing matches after inconsistent television appearances is hardly the way to get fans to invest in him, though.
Winner: Bobby Roode
Bobby Roode experienced a Glorious championship celebration to close out Tuesday's broadcast, after the new United States champion beat Jinder Mahal in the tournament final.
The win was the culmination of a months-long journey that began with his debut 48 hours after SummerSlam and pushed through several instances of questionable booking and lackluster programs.
Now the new champion, he has the opportunity to create excitement for the blue brand's midcard and bring prestige to the title.
The promise of Dolph Ziggler's return and the rekindling of their rivalry also sets Roode up to be a high-profile babyface on the road to WrestleMania, when the two are almost certain to face each other to determine the real U.S. champion.
After a stretch in which it almost appeared as though WWE Creative did not know what to do with Roode, it appears as though he is finally en route to the main roster run most expected of him when he made the jump from NXT.
Tuesday night was the coronation he needed.
Loser: Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal turned in two strong performances Tuesday night, wrestling two Superstars of different styles and delivering quality matches on both occasions to demonstrate his growth as a performer over the last year.
Unfortunately, his loss to Roode in the finals of the United States Championship tournament creates very real, very concerning questions about his immediate future.
A former WWE champion who just came up short in his quest for the U.S. title, he has no obvious feuds or programs awaiting him as the march to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.
The former centerpiece of SmackDown's main event scene, it is somewhat alarming that fans cannot point to a Superstar or faction and say, "that's what Mahal is up to next."
Sure, he could engage Roode in a series of rematches but knowing Dolph Ziggler will eventually be back for the title he relinquished after winning it this past December kind of spoils any shot Mahal has of dethroning Roode or being presented as a legitimate threat to do so.
Almost one year after being the runner-up in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, one can only hope such a fate does not befall him after a banner 2017.