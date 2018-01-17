WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 16

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

A new United States champion was crowned Tuesday night on SmackDown Live and the majority of the show's biggest winners and losers came out of that tournament's semifinal and final rounds.

There was Bobby Roode, who hoisted the title to close the show, triumphant in his quest to win gold on WWE's main roster.

Then there was Jinder Mahal, the former WWE champion seeking the glory of championship gold to ease his battered ego.

What of Mojo Rawley, who wrestled his most significant match to date but lost to the surging Roode?

Away from the excitement of the tournament action was Liv Morgan, who picked up a significant victory for The Riott Squad and helped elevate her star in the process.

Relive the work of those four Superstars and the January 16 episode with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network presentation.