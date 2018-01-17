WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Ranking Likely Rumble Winners After SmackDown Live

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

With just one more week of TV to go before WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018 airs, the runners and riders for both of this year's Royal Rumble matches are beginning to take shape.

This week, the company put emphasis on other aspects of its programming, with the United States Championship taking up most of the TV time on SmackDown. On Raw, the tag division kept fans aware that there is more to this year's Royal Rumble show than the two Rumble matches themselves.

But it is still clear that there are leading contenders in both fields. For the women, who will make history by competing in a Royal Rumble match for the first time, one competitor stands out—though there are plenty breathing down her neck.

And in the men's match, the race looks much more open—with stars from both brands staking a realistic claim to be the last one standing.

Here's the latest ranking of the favorites for both the men's and the women's Royal Rumble match, based on the participants who have confirmed their entry so far.