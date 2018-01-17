WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Ranking Likely Rumble Winners After SmackDown Live

WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Ranking Likely Rumble Winners After SmackDown LiveJanuary 17, 2018
With just one more week of TV to go before WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018 airs, the runners and riders for both of this year's Royal Rumble matches are beginning to take shape.
This week, the company put emphasis on other aspects of its programming, with the United States Championship taking up most of the TV time on SmackDown. On Raw, the tag division kept fans aware that there is more to this year's Royal Rumble show than the two Rumble matches themselves.
But it is still clear that there are leading contenders in both fields. For the women, who will make history by competing in a Royal Rumble match for the first time, one competitor stands out—though there are plenty breathing down her neck.
And in the men's match, the race looks much more open—with stars from both brands staking a realistic claim to be the last one standing.
Here's the latest ranking of the favorites for both the men's and the women's Royal Rumble match, based on the participants who have confirmed their entry so far.
Women's Royal Rumble: #3: Becky Lynch
There is little doubt that as far as the runners and riders rank for the first women's Royal Rumble match, there is one clear favorite.
But more on her later. For now, it's time to look at her closest challengers when it comes to lasting the piece and creating a slice of Royal Rumble history—and few would argue that Becky Lynch belongs in that bracket.
For all the failings surrounding her booking in recent months, Lynch remains both immensely popular and one of the strongest workers in WWE.
She injected a touch more momentum into a flagging storyline with her return on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. Right now, the blue brand's women's division needs her more than she needs them.
And all of that, not least her potential to go on and become champion yet again, should make her an ideal candidate to win this year's women's Royal Rumble.
Women's Royal Rumble: #2: Nia Jax
It felt like Nia Jax was in a no-win situation on Monday in her match against Asuka—but the fact WWE protected her and prevented her from being beaten cleanly shows that she's being considered as one of the leading contenders to win the women's Royal Rumble match.
Jax has shown glimpses of her potential to become one of the most dominant women in WWE's recent history since graduating from NXT.
The match against Asuka gave fans a teaser of what could become a phenomenal David vs. Goliath battle with the Raw Women's Championship on the line if one of the two wins the belt in the coming months. It will be a story like no other seen in the women's division for some time—streak vs. unstoppable force.
Jax will surely last until deep into the final stages of the match—it would be a disappointment if she didn't, in truth.
Right now, she's certainly one of the favorites—and only one woman seems to stand a better chance of beating the odds.
Women's Royal Rumble: #1: Asuka
Such is her status and promise in WWE right now, anything other than an Asuka victory at the Royal Rumble would be a major shock.
Perhaps there was a suspicion WWE wouldn't fully build on Asuka's undefeated streak in NXT on the main roster. That hasn't been the case.
Right now, nobody looks capable of even worthy of beating Asuka—and even though there's a possibility WWE can argue the streak remains safe should she not win the Royal Rumble, many fans would not see it way.
The seeds were sown last month for an Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss match at WrestleMania. It's the smartest option WWE has for the Raw Women's Championship right now, and there shouldn't be anything that changes that between now and the pay-per-view.
Sure, some other women stand a chance. But it's only a marginal one—because Asuka was, and still is, the stand-out candidate to win.
Men's Royal Rumble: #3: John Cena
WWE fans haven't seen John Cena since Christmas Day—but the one thing he came back to address was pretty much the only thing that matters right now.
However, while many fans will have immediately placed Cena as a favorite for the match when he confirmed he would be in the Royal Rumble match, recent developments and speculation away from the ring does impact on his standing as the event nears.
Talk is refusing to go away that he is destined for a star-studded bout against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, something which should become much clearer on Raw 25 next week.
And if that does turn out to be the case, his chances of winning the Rumble seriously diminish. It raises the prospect of Cena being in the final four and being cost victory by Taker, or even perhaps being eliminated by The Deadman.
If the Taker bout moves a step closer to reality on Raw 25 next week, Cena's ranking will likely fall even further.
Men's Royal Rumble: #2: Finn Balor
As mentioned at the beginning of this slideshow, there was very little on both Raw and SmackDown to suggest any significant movement in the betting for the men's Royal Rumble match.
But one interesting point came right at the end of Raw on Monday night when, after being beaten by Seth Rollins via the return of the Curb Stomp, Finn Balor appeared to take a moment to consider what was next.
The launch of Balor Club in WWE was a promising step forward for Finn of late, and while he's still suffering those losses which can seriously impact on one's standing in WWE, things look brighter than in recent months without question.
Was this a potential tease for Balor to consider turning heel? If so, could that happen in the Royal Rumble match?
If it did, it would immediately make Balor one of the leading contenders to win. There are others who still stand a better chance, but Balor's recent progression and the sign of potential change on Monday night give him a healthy position in the rankings right now. He's certainly the leading contender from Raw.
Men's Royal Rumble: #1: Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura's involvement in the debut episode of Mixed Match Challenge may have had an impact on his lack of participation on SmackDown this week.
But fortunately for him, so much focus on the United States Championship meant there wasn't much opportunity for any other blue brand stars to stake a realistic claim to become one of the favorites for the Royal Rumble match.
With Roman Reigns likely headed for a Universal Championship showdown with Brock Lesnar, it increases the possibility of one of SmackDown's stars emerging through the Rumble as the winner.
And of the men entered so far, Nakamura is the standout, logical choice. For one, there's the mouthwatering prospect of a WrestleMania match against AJ Styles, which is certainly worthy of headlining the pay-per-view altogether.
And WWE would be wise to push Shinsuke now after a stop-start period on the main roster. Right now, he's the number one pick to win.