FIFA 18 Ultimate Team : Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez Headline TOTW 18

Two goals and an assist against Real Sociedad was enough to see Barcelona striker Luis Suarez earn his second in-form card of the season and lead Team of the Week 18.

Much of the FIFA 18 Ultimate Team audience is fixated upon this week's Team of the Year release, but a new 94-rated Suarez is just the icing on the cake of an impressive Week 19 selection.

Heung-min Son scored and assisted Tottenham Hotspur's first two goals in Saturday's 4-0 rout of Everton and has a new 87-rated card to show for it, while Time Werner's first in-form of FIFA 18 gives Bundesliga players something to celebrate.

Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez also got a first boost of the campaign after he scored one and assisted another in Friday night's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

La Liga players will have also been happy to see Valencia attacker Goncalo Guedes and Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo make the cut. Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moves up to 83 following his scoring display in the 4-1 win over Manchester City, meaning his Path to Glory card will also improve in kind.

EA Sports announced the TOTW 18 lineup on Wednesday:

Luis Suarez

While he may have missed out on a place in this week's Team of the Year, Suarez in part makes up for it with a new 94-rated overall card that's sure to have those with a La Liga-inspired team checking their coin wallets.

Equipped with base 94 shooting and 90 dribbling, this latest Suarez release will do as the focal point of any team as the Uruguayan also boast four-star skill moves and four-star weak foot rating.

Sky Sports La Liga provided a glimpse at Suarez's performance against Sociedad on Saturday, featuring one curled goal that exemplified the calibre of striker he really is:

A one-point boost to Suarez's base pace rating—now up to 84—sees him lose out to other options largely based around his lack of speed.

That being said, considering Suarez's previous 93 in-form boost also had in-game stats of 96 finishing, 96 reactions and 94 ball control, his new 94 should prove its worth in the right setup.

Heung-min Son

Tottenham's unassuming talisman played a barnstorming role in Saturday's demolition of Everton and took the game to the Toffees by scoring one before setting up another for Harry Kane.

Kane may have since found his way into the Team of the Year, but Son gets the nod for TOTW 18 with a new 87 overall card, earned from an imperious outing at Wembley, per Football on BT Sport:

Son's third in-form boost of the year sees him again placed at left midfield, somewhere his 90 base pace and 89 base dribbling can be put to good use, although the South Korean is also a weapon in more advanced attacking duties.

Combined with a 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves, his 89 base shooting can be put to major use in a left forward role also.

James Rodriguez

Those hoping James Rodriguez's Ones to Watch card would finally see some action are in luck after the Colombian received his first in-form of the year in TOTW 18.

Leverkusen trailed 2-1 and looked like clinching a result at the BayArena on Friday before Rodriguez put the nail in their coffin with a sublime free-kick:

That strike came after he teed up Franck Ribery for Bayern to go 2-0 ahead of their hosts, the latest sign yet that Rodriguez is set for a revival under manager Jupp Heynckes.

Rodriguez gets a move from attacking midfield to central midfield and is kitted out with new base 87 shooting, 87 passing and 85 dribbling.