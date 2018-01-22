The Undertaker Cuts Promo at WWE Raw 25; Fans Speculate It Was Retirement Speech

JP Yim/Getty Images

The Undertaker made his first appearance on WWE programming since WrestleMania 33 on Monday, as he returned on the 25th anniversary edition of Raw.

His appearance represented Raw coming full circle. The Undertaker main-evented the first Raw at the Manhattan Center in New York City against Damien Demento, and he came back to the Manhattan Center for Raw 25.

WWE shared a clip of The Undertaker's cryptic promo in which he neither confirmed he has retired nor issued a challenge for a current star:

Prior to Monday, the last time the WWE Universe saw The Deadman, it seemed like it would quite possibly be his final moment in the spotlight.

The Undertaker main-evented WrestleMania 33 and lost to Roman Reigns, marking just the second defeat of his illustrious career at The Showcase of Immortals.

Following the loss, The Undertaker lingered in the ring for a while before leaving his hat, coat and gloves behind.

The Phenom then walked slowly up the ramp and threw his arm up for what seemed likely to be the final time as an active competitor.

Rumors began to swirl regarding his in-ring career when The Undertaker was announced to appear at Raw 25, however.

Although nostalgia played a role in The Undertaker's return, there was also some thought that he was coming back to shoot an angle for the road to WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc) recently reported that a match between The Undertaker and John Cena is set for WrestleMania 34 as one of the main attractions along with Reigns against Brock Lesnar.

At 52 years of age, there is no question that Taker has lost several steps in comparison to the Superstar he used to be during his prime.

That was apparent during a somewhat clunky match against Reigns at WrestleMania, but it doesn't mean The Undertaker isn't still capable of putting together a solid bout.

Even if The Undertaker is no longer what he once was physically, he is one of the greatest professionals the business has ever seen, and he will find a way to put together a passable match on The Grandest Stage of Them All if called upon.

If The Undertaker does come back for one more match and competes against Cena at WrestleMania, the sheer enormity of the match and the star power involved would go a long way toward making it a success regardless of what happens between the ropes.

There is no question that The Undertaker doesn't need another match at WrestleMania to cement his legacy, but if he wants a different swan song, he has more than earned the right to get one.

