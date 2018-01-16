Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Dies at Age 21

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2018

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Tyler Hilinski #3 of the Washington State Cougars looks on in the game against the Idaho Vandals during the second half at Martin Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated Idaho 56-6. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images

Washington State Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead after apparently killing himself, police in Pullman, Washington, announced Tuesday.

The Seattle Times' Stefanie Loh shared a statement about Hilinski's death from the Pullman Police Department:

Washington State interim athletic director John Johnson and head coach Mike Leach released a joint statement as well, via Loh:

Tyler's younger brother Ryan tweeted, "Please keep my family in your prayers tonight."

Hilinski, 21, appeared in 11 games for Washington State in two years. He threw for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions as a sophomore in 2017.

His first career start was the Cougars' 42-17 Holiday Bowl defeat to the Michigan State Spartans. He was 39-of-50 for 272 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Hilinski's best game was Washington State's 58-37 loss to the Arizona Wildcats in October. He had 509 yards through the air on 45-of-61 passing.

With Luke Falk graduating, Hilinski was among the early favorites to take over as the Cougars' starting quarterback in 2018.

