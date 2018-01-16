Danny Duffy Pleads Guilty to DUI from August Arrest at Burger King

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence stemming from an incident at a Burger King in Overland Park, Kansas, last August.

According to the Kansas City Star's Rustin Dodd, Duffy had to pay a $1,220 fine and refrain from drinking alcohol or using illegal drugs for a year.

Overland Park communications manager Sean Reilly also said Duffy will have to perform "random breath, blood and urine tests."

An employee from Burger King captured a brief video showing Duffy's vehicle sitting idle in the drive-thru lane. Duffy had fallen asleep behind the wheel. Upon being awoken by another driver, he attempted to drive away but dropped his credit card. Police then arrived and cited him for DUI.

"I just wanted to say that, for this situation that's been put at hand, I apologize for the distraction, especially with where the team is at right now," Duffy said a statement after the incident. "Regardless of whether we'd been on a run or not, this is never a good time for this situation to come about."

Under a Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program agreed to by both MLB and the MLB Players Association, players who engage in alcohol-related misconduct can be subject to enrollment in a treatment program upon the referral of a treatment board. But enrollment is voluntary and players who don't participate in the program don't face additional discipline.