Vikings vs. Eagles: NFC Championship 2018 Odds and Over-Under Predictions

Luck hasn't been on the side of the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship since the turn of the century.

Since the 2000 NFC Championship, when the Vikings lost 41-0 to the New York Giants, the Eagles and Vikings have a combined 1-5 record when a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.

One of the two franchises will turn around their struggles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, and the winner will do so with a backup quarterback at the helm.

Although quarterbacks Case Keenum and Nick Foles played well in the divisional round, there's a good chance the victor will benefit from a strong defensive performance with the signal caller playing a complementary role.

Odds: Minnesota (-3); Over/Under: 38.5

Expect a Low-Scoring, Tight Contest

It's hard to believe Sunday's game won't be a defensive struggle with two of the top defenses in the league on the field.

The Vikings have given up a league-best 15.8 points per game, while the Eagles are fourth in the league as they've conceded 18.4 points per contest.

Both teams are expected to smother the run like they have all season, ranking first and second in the league in that department. The Eagles held opponents to 79.2 rushing yards per game, while the Vikings were right behind at 83.6.

However, there is one difference between the defenses when it comes to passing, since the Vikings are second and the Eagles rank 17th.

In their divisional-round win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles gave up 281 total yards, with 86 coming on the ground.

Against the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings conceded just 80 yards on the ground, while Drew Brees threw for 278 yards.

Although both defenses saw their respective season averages eclipsed in the passing game in the divisional round, they were still able to limit the big-play potential of Matt Ryan and Brees.

In five games against playoff teams during the regular season, the Vikings averaged 18.5 points conceded, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to put up more than 30 points in that collection.

Meanwhile, the Eagles gave up 28.5 points per game in three contests against playoff teams, but they were able to go 2-1 in those games.

The Eagles gave up more points to playoff teams in the regular season, but they had the better defensive effort in the divisional round.

While all of these trends could be thrown out the window with the pressure of a championship game flowing through everyone's veins, it's worth keeping all of them in mind before you place money on a specific team.

Regardless of if you pick the Vikings as the favorite, or the Eagles as underdog, you'll most likely have to sweat it out until the final drive.

Trust in the Over Means Trust in Foles, Keenum

Trusting Foles and Keenum with your money is like walking on hot coals.

Betting the over is a massive risk, but if you do it for the thrill and survive, you'll get to tell your friends about the adrenaline rush you experienced and brag about the money you were rewarded with.

Sure, Foles and Keenum impressed in the divisional round, which leads you to believe they'll be able to do it again on Sunday, but they are both facing better defenses.

Both backup quarterbacks have reliable targets in the passing game, but with Malcolm Jenkins, Ronald Darby, Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith and a whole cast of characters swarming in both secondaries, it will be hard for each to develop a rhythm.

The key for both coaching staffs will be to game plan to each player's strengths. Neither excels with the long ball, although Keenum has looked better than Foles when throwing deep, but Sunday should be more about the short game.

If each quarterback can utilize their running backs in short passing situations and work well with their respective tight ends, it will throw a wrench into their opponent's defensive game plan.

The first half will be a good indicator of how the contest will go. If the defenses reign supreme and all each offense can manage is field goals, a bet on the over could be in jeopardy, even at a small number like 38.5.

By contrast, if Foles and Keenum are able to connect with their receivers, extend drives with third-down conversions and set up a touchdown or two, you'll be in fantastic shape with the risky over bet.

Prediction

Vikings (-3) 17, Eagles 13

