Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant Headline Top-Selling NBA Jerseys

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Stephen Curry remains the NBA's most popular player—at least when it comes to jersey sales.

The Golden State Warriors guard's tank is the top seller of the 2017-18 NBA season so far, according to a list released by the NBA's official store Tuesday:

If the trend continues, it would be the third straight season Curry has led the NBA in jersey sales. The top three sellers—Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant—are identical to last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ranked ninth on the list last season, is now fourth. Kristaps Porzingis rounds out the top five.

The Philadelphia 76ers are the winningest team in terms of increased popularity, with Joel Embiid (fifth) and Ben Simmons (eighth) surging their way into the top 10. Neither Embiid nor Simmons made the top-15 list a year ago.

Embiid has emerged as perhaps the most promising young center in basketball after spending most of his first three seasons injured. He is averaging 23.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. The Sixers, play like a playoff team when he's on the floor and struggle to stay competitive in games he's missed.

Simmons is the Rookie of the Year favorite. He is averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (11th) are the only two rookies on the list.

Moves by Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose to Cleveland have done little to help their jersey sales, as both have fallen out of the Top 15. Wade ranked 11th last season in his lone year with the Chicago Bulls. Rose was one spot behind him during his only season as a New York Knick.