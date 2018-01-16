Jeremy Lane Told Police He Was 'More High Than Anything' During DUI Arrest

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

A police report stated that Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane told officers, "This time I was more high than anything," when he was pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports.

Lane's blood-alcohol concentration was .039 percent—below the legal limit of .08 percent—but "when cops pulled Lane over, his eyes were allegedly bloodshot and watery, and his speech was slurred. Cops also say they could smell weed coming from Lane's 2006 Dodge Charger... and Lane admitted to smoking 3 hours before getting pulled over," per TMZ.

Lane, 27, deleted a tweet about his arrest (h/t Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times):

However, according to Washington state law (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk), a driver can be arrested for DUI when "he or she is found to be driving a vehicle under the influence or affected by alcohol, any drug, or a combination of alcohol and drugs, regardless of the concentration of alcohol in their breath or blood."

Lane was arrested outside of Seattle on early Sunday morning and was initially stopped by police for driving 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on eastbound I-90, according to Condotta. He also committed "'several lane travel violations' and three unsignaled lane changes," per the police report.

He then "exhibited signs of impairment" during the three tests officers administered. He was arrested and released from the King County Jail after posting the $1,000 bail.



Gregg Bell of the News Tribune believes Lane's arrest could be the last straw for the Seahawks:

Lane made 13 appearances for the Seahawks in 2017, posting just 31 tackles. He was supposed to be traded to the Houston Texans in the deal that landed left tackle Duane Brown in Seattle, but he ultimately stayed with the Seahawks after failing his physical in Houston.