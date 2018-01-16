Police Say Dennis Rodman Driving Erratically, Blaring Music Before DUI Arrest

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Fame forward Dennis Rodman was allegedly swerving and blaring music before being stopped and arrested for driving under the influence by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports provided details from the police report filed in California, which said Rodman smelled like alcohol during the traffic stop.

Lieutenant Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach PD previously told the Associated Press that Rodman failed a field sobriety test and his Breathalyzer results were over the state's legal limit (.08).

Darren Prince, Rodman's agent, confirmed to Brian Niemietz and Nancy Dillon of the New York Daily News his client and longtime friend is planning to enter a rehabilitation facility this week.

"He's been dealing with some personal stuff for the past month and a half, two months, much more than usual, and I told him, this gives him an opportunity to shut it down," Prince said Monday. "I've told him, 'put yourself into a rehab center and find out why this is happening. Get to the underlying root.'"

A DUI attorney not involved in the case told the Daily News that Rodman faces house arrest or jail time if found guilty because he was already on probation from a 2016 traffic incident.