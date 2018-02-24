Olympic 2018 Medal Count, Tally and Results from Saturday Morning

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The United States beat Sweden to win the gold in men's curling on Saturday morning, highlighting the penultimate day of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

It was the country's first gold in the sport—its previous best a bronze at Turin in 2006—and marked the ninth gold medal for Team USA in Pyeongchang. The U.S. won two medals on Saturday, the other a silver in the first Olympic men's snowboarding big air competition, upping its total to 23 to remain in fourth place in the overall medal table.

Germany and Norway enter the final day of action tied with 13 golds apiece, neither adding to their haul on Saturday, though a bronze in the new alpine skiing team event did put Norway into uncharted territory.

Here's an updated look at the 2018 Winter Olympics medal table following Saturday morning's results:

Curling and ice hockey are the only team sports in the Winter Olympics, and so far the United States has won both gold medals handed out. The U.S. women's hockey team was first a few days back, and on Saturday it was the men's curling team that made history with its first Olympic gold in the discipline.

A double knockout in the eighth end scored Team USA five points to break a 5-5 tie, paving the way for a 10-7 victory over Sweden that came two days after knocking off three-time defending Olympic champion Canada in the semifinals.

The women's curling tournament will end Sunday with host South Korea facing Sweden for gold. The bronze went to Japan, which scored once in the final three ends to beat Great Britain 5-3 on Saturday.

Men's ice hockey also handed out its bronze on Saturday, as Canada rebounded from its shocking semifinal loss to Germany with a 6-4 win over the Czech Republic. That medal extended Canada's Winter Olympic record to 29.

Seven individual events were held Saturday, with four coming in events that were new to the Olympics in 2018.

The inaugural alpine skiing team event was won by Switzerland, its second gold on the mountains in Pyeongchang and fifth overall. The four-member squad of Denise Feierabend, Wendy Holdener, Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhaeusern went through a 16-country bracket and beat Austria for gold, with Norway besting France for the bronze.

Speedskating wrapped up its slate in Pyeongchang with its newest discipline, the mass start, which breaks from the normal format of only two skaters racing at a time to having as many as 12 on the track all at once. The host nation earned medals in both the men's and women's competitions, with Lee Seung-Hoon claiming gold on the men's side and Kim Bo-Reum earning silver in the women's race.

The other medal winners were Japan's Nana Takagi (gold) and the Netherlands' Irene Schouten (silver) for the women and Belgium's Bart Swings (silver) and the Netherlands' Koen Verweij (bronze) for the men.

Canada's Sebastien Toutant won the first men's snowboarding big air gold medal, beating out American Kyle Mack and Great Britain's Billy Morgan.

The United States finished with seven snowboarding medals, four of them gold. And Morgan's bronze was the fifth medal for Great Britain, its best Winter Olympic performance in history.

And the final snowboarding event of the 2018 Games saw the Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka complete an unprecedented double, as her gold in the women's parallel giant slalom followed up a surprising win in alpine skiing's super-G a week earlier.

Rounding out Saturday's action was the men's 50-kilometer mass start in cross-country skiing. The grueling race, which took more than two hours to complete, was won by Finland's Iivo Niskanen by a mere 18.7 seconds over Aleksandr Bolshunov. It was Finland's first gold medal in Pyeongchang after previously claiming four bronzes.

