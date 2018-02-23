Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Country Tally After Friday Morning

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

A rather light day of competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, ended Friday with only 13 total medals handed out in five events. Eight different countries made it to the podium, but the United States wasn't one of them, marking the fourth day Team USA failed to earn a medal.

Canada was the most successful country in terms of medal haul, landing one of each thanks to a 1-2 finish in women's ski cross and a bronze in figure skating.

The lack of medals meant there wasn't much change to the medal table, with Germany and Norway each holding 13 golds, though the Norwegians are still well ahead in overall medals.

Here's an updated look at the medal table following Thursday morning's results:

Friday's action included the signature event of figure skating, the women's singles. But the only drama surrounded which dominant Russian teen would take gold and which would claim silver.

It ended up being 15-year-old Alina Zagitova, who bested 18-year-old Evgenia Medvedeva for the second straight competition following her upset of Medvedeva in the European Championship, which ended Medvedeva's two-year unbeaten streak.

The pair had matching scores of 156.65 in the free skate, but Zagitova had set a world record two days earlier in the short program to claim gold.

Though considered strong rivals when in competition, Zagitova and Medvedeva were still able to celebrate each others' success.

The bronze went to Kaetlyn Osmond, giving Canada its fourth figure skating medal to go with golds in ice dancing and the team competition and a bronze in pairs.

The final freestyle skiing event of the 2018 Olympics, women's ski cross, went the way the competitions in 2010 and 2014 went: with Canada dominating. Kelsey Serwa beat teammate Brittany Phelan in the final for gold, while Switzerland's Fanny Smith took bronze.

Canada won seven medals in freestyle skiing, three more than any other country, and it was the only nation to earn multiple golds by taking first in four of the 10 events.

Also wrapping up in Pyeongchang Friday was biathlon, as Sweden won the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay by nearly a minute over Norway, with Germany earning the bronze.

The Netherlands' perennial dominance of speedskating continued, with Kjeld Nuis winning gold in the 1,000-meter race, his second victory in Pyeongchang along with the 1,500-meters. The 28-year-old first-time Olympian beat Norway's Havard Lorentzen, gold medalist in the 500-meters, by 0.04 seconds, with South Korea's Kim Tae-yun taking bronze.

The Dutch have claimed 14 of 36 speedskating medals, including seven of 12 golds.

And in team sports, men's hockey and women's curling determined their respective gold-medal competitors with semifinal action.

The men's hockey final will feature the Olympic Athletes of Russia, which shut out the Czech Republic 3-0, and Germany, a 4-3 winner over two-time defending gold medalist Canada.

Germany has never played for gold in men's hockey, winning bronze in 1932 and 1976.

Russia's last gold medal in men's hockey came in Calgary in 1988, when it was still known as the Soviet Union. Current goaltender Vasili Koshechkin, who has allowed one goal in the last three games, was just four years old.

The women's curling gold-medal match is set after Sweden and South Korea advanced with semifinal wins over Great Britain and Japan, respectively.

Also, the men's curling bronze-medal match saw Switzerland beat Canada 9-7, sending the three-time defending Olympic gold medalists home without a medal for the first time in the 20 years since the sport was reintroduced to the Winter Games. The gold-medal match, between the United States and Sweden, is set for Saturday.

