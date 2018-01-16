Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gerard Deulofeu and Rafinha

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Two of Barcelona's fringe players could reportedly be on their way to Italy, with Napoli eager to sign Gerard Deulofeu and Inter Milan keen to add Rafinha to their squad in the winter transfer window.

According to Sport, the Partenopei have reopened talks to sign the Spanish attacker after ending negotiations over a deal for Simone Verdi of Bologna.

The report revealed the sticking point between the two clubs is Barcelona want to include an obligation-to-buy clause worth €20 million in the loan agreement, but Napoli want only the option to buy so they can make a decision based on his performances.

Deulofeu, 23, started only five La Liga matches for the Blaugrana in the first half of the 2017-18 La Liga season, and his opportunities are likely to be even more limited after Ousmane Dembele's return from a long-term injury and the signing of Philippe Coutinho.

It seems clear he is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, but because of that, Barca's negotiating position is weak.

Napoli clearly want Deulofeu. Not only is he a talented creator who could add goals to their front line, he already has Serie A experience having spent time on loan at AC Milan.

However, per Sam Marsden of ESPN.co.uk, it is also common knowledge Barca need to shift some players off their wage bill, so the Partenopei are likely to drive a hard bargain as they attempt to secure the Barca youth graduate.

fotopress/Getty Images

Meanwhile, per Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium (via Football Italia), Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is in Catalonia attempting to thrash out a loan deal for Rafinha and hopes to seal the move on Wednesday.

According to the report, Inter are eager for Barca to include an option to buy in the transfer, with the Catalans valuing the Brazilian midfielder at €30 million while the Nerazzurri have €25 million in mind.

Rafinha, 24, has not played since April because of injury but was recently cleared to return to action.

Like Deulofeu, though, he is unlikely to be granted much first-team action at Barca and will likely be pushing for a move in the current transfer window so he can get some regular game time.