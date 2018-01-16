Mike Tomlin Rumors: Steelers Ownership Partners to Lobby for Team to Fire HC

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 45-42 playoff loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, a portion of the team's ownership partners will push for head coach Mike Tomlin to be fired.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, a group of the Steelers' fan-owned limited equity partners plan to lobby owner Art Rooney into firing Tomlin.

Florio noted the Steelers' limited partners have a "pipeline" to Rooney, but the group has no actual authority over the team's management.

Tomlin was heavily criticized for decisions during the Steelers' loss against the Jaguars. One decision he tried to explain was the choice to go for an onside kick with 2:18 remaining and two timeouts left after Pittsburgh scored to get within seven points at 42-35.

"We wanted to get the ball back," he said, via NFL.com's Nick Shook. "We hadn't stopped them convincingly enough, in my opinion. It was my decision."

The Jaguars wound up gaining nine yards on the drive and settled for a field goal at the end of the drive that turned out to be the difference in the game.

Since being hired as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2007, Tomlin has a 116-60 record with eight playoff appearances, one Super Bowl win in 2008 and an AFC championship in 2010.