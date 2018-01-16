Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Expected to Make at Least 1 Deal by Deadline

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly expected to make at least one deal before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline in an attempt to bolster their roster for another potential championship run.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Monday night a source "insisted" the Cavs are going to make a trade as they try to keep pace with the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics in the title chase.

While the presence of LeBron James, the NBA's gold standard for the past decade, keeps Cleveland in the NBA Finals discussion, the lack of contributors from his supporting cast is raising concerns.

On Tuesday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported multiple players expressed concern about the direction of the franchise and suggested "the team does not have the capability to fix its problems and get back on a championship track" during the 2017-18 campaign.

Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol Beck's NBA Spotlight: I.T. Is Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club NBA Handshake Fails Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC? Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20 The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA Gregg Popovich Has the San Antonio Spurs Rolling at Home It's Early, but Stevens Is the Coach of the Year Shaq and Chuck Used to Get into It on the Court LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be Right Arrow Icon

Making a trade could provide a spark to what's become a stagnant group that's lost four straight games—including a 118-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday—and eight of its past 10.

The Cavaliers lack marquee assets to move outside of its core, however, and the front office is hesitant to trade the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick it owns because it could be crucial in a rebuild should James opt for free agency this summer, per McMenamin.

If Cleveland dips into the trade waters, it will likely seek a defensive upgrade.

The team ranks fifth in offensive efficiency and fourth in true shooting percentage, but it sits 29th in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN.com.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, has been linked to the Cavs, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski told Outside The Lines last week the veteran shot-blocker "does not rise to the level" of Cleveland including the Nets' pick in discussions.