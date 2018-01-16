Ricochet Signs with WWE Following Rumors; Will Report to Performance Center

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE announced Tuesday that independent wrestling sensation Ricochet has signed with the company and will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ricochet (real name Trevor Mann) has made a name for himself wrestling across the world with his high-flying style. He most notably made a mark in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Lucha Underground.

The 29-year-old is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team champion and three-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team champion.

He also won the 2014 Best of Super Juniors, a tournament in New Japan pitting many of the best cruiserweight wrestlers in the world against one another.

In Lucha Underground, Ricochet wrestled as Prince Puma and was essentially the promotion's biggest star during his three seasons there.

Ricochet wrestled under a mask and won the Lucha Underground Championship on two occasions before losing to Pentagon Dark in a Loser Leaves the Temple match at Ultima Lucha Tres.

That loss fueled speculation that Ricochet was destined to join WWE, and in December, WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton reported he was set to sign with the company in January.

In signing Ricochet, WWE has a versatile and supremely talented performer who can be used in any number of ways.

One possibility is putting him on 205 Live and inserting him into the Cruiserweight Championship hunt since his style would translate perfectly.

Ricochet has plenty of name recognition across the wrestling world, though, so keeping him in NXT and building him into one of the faces of the brand could go a long way toward putting it on par with Raw and SmackDown moving forward.

