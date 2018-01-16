WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 16

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

A slog of a WWE SmackDown graced TV screens on Tuesday night.

After Raw delivered a night full of shocking moments and intriguing booking, SmackDown countered with so-so fare. The show focused on the United States Championship tournament, delivering both the semifinals and, thanks to the blue brand's general manager Daniel Bryan, the final bout.

Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode advanced past the second round. The Glorious One took home the crown. None of the matches that got us to that point are worth seeking out.

SmackDown floundered with this tournament, missing opportunities at every stage.

Elsewhere on the show, WWE crafted some half-assed Royal Rumble hype. Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's episode in Laredo, Texas, from the opening clash to the main event.