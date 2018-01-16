WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 16January 16, 2018
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 16
A slog of a WWE SmackDown graced TV screens on Tuesday night.
After Raw delivered a night full of shocking moments and intriguing booking, SmackDown countered with so-so fare. The show focused on the United States Championship tournament, delivering both the semifinals and, thanks to the blue brand's general manager Daniel Bryan, the final bout.
Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode advanced past the second round. The Glorious One took home the crown. None of the matches that got us to that point are worth seeking out.
SmackDown floundered with this tournament, missing opportunities at every stage.
Elsewhere on the show, WWE crafted some half-assed Royal Rumble hype. Read on for a full breakdown of Tuesday's episode in Laredo, Texas, from the opening clash to the main event.
Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal (2nd Round of U.S. Championship Tournament)
- "What kind of man doesn't like Home Alone?"—Byron Saxton.
- Mahal floors Woods with a kick to the jaw to start off the bout.
- Big E tries to inspire Woods by fanning the smell of pancakes toward him.
- Big E and Kofi Kingston fling pancakes at The Singh Brothers like frisbees.
- Fans chant "We want pancakes!"
- Mahal counters the Honor Roll with a running knee.
The New Day accompanied Xavier Woods to the ring, where the group trash-talked Mahal. The Singh Brothers interrupted to introduce The Modern-Day Maharaja.
Once the bell rang, Mahal overpowered Woods, the former WWE champ methodically attacking his foe. The babyface looked to mount a comeback, but Mahal continued to smother him.
The New Day did its best to help its partner rally from ringside. Big E and Kofi Kingston chased off The Singh Brothers, leaving the combatants alone.
Mahal finished off his opponent with a Khallas.
Result
Mahal wins via pinfall to advance to the finals.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
This was a Mahal special—a slow-paced match with dashes of window dressing at ringside. The New Day's goofiness added some fun to the mix, but this was still an underwhelming contest that dragged.
Woods showed some fire. This was all about showcasing The Modern-Day Maharaja, though. This tourney has felt like a Mahal-hyping project.
Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley (2nd Round of U.S. Championship Tournament)
- "Get out of my way!"—Rawley to the referee.
- Rawley shoulder-blocks Roode into the security barricade.
- "Did I crack a rib, Bobby?"—Rawley
Mojo Rawley stared longingly at the United States title before the action began.
In the ring, he flung Bobby Roode to the canvas. While Rawley depended on raw strength, Roode leaned on mat wrestling to control his opponent. The former football player was able to dominate The Glorious One for a good stretch.
A collision into the ring post left Rawley vulnerable, and Roode made the most of it. The former NXT champ hit his signature DDT for the victory.
The Singh Brothers immediately ambushed Roode to soften him up. Mahal and Roode traded some barbs before Daniel Bryan announced the finals would occur later in the show.
Result
Roode wins to advance to the finals of the U.S. title tournament.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Rawley and Roode worked a similar match to Woods vs. Mahal. It's odd that WWE kicked off the show with such parallel bouts. Rawley's character work, though, was far more entertaining than The Modern-Day Maharaja's. The powerhouse has been a revelation as a heel, exuding smugness and viciousness.
Hopefully, WWE keeps spotlighting Rawley despite his exit from the tournament.
Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch vs. The Riott Squad
- Lynch leaps on Riott from the ring apron.
Before the match, WWE aired a series of promos shot on cellphones from the female Rumble entrants.
Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan started things off for their teams. The SmackDown women's champ laid out Morgan before moving on to Ruby Riott. The rest of the squad knocked around Riott soon after.
Riott was able to gain the advantage by grounding Becky Lynch and keeping her in enemy territory.
It took a rally from Naomi to regain the momentum. But a double-team effort from The Riott Squad took Naomi down for a three-count.
Result
The Riott Squad wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
Baron Corbin and Rawley's homemade promos worked because they were organic and raw. We saw the exact opposite here. The interviews were rigid and forced, with only Lynch producing anything solid.
As for the match, these constant six-man tag bouts haven't felt significant. Repetitive booking has hurt the women's division since The Riott Squad arrived.
At least the heel trio got a win and weren't made to look like pushovers.
Backstage Interviews
- "They sound like some deranged muppets."—Styles on Owens and Zayn.
- Styles referred to Owens and Zayn as "Kami."
- "We know exactly who you are. Former SmackDown tag team champions."—Gable.
AJ Styles talked about his upcoming WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble and the odds being against him. He mocked his opponents.
In a later segment, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin pounced on The Usos while the champs were giving an interview.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
The script Styles had to work with shouldn't have made it this far. His speech was corny and ineffective. Even The Rock couldn't have done anything with that material.
The Usos showed off their charisma during their brief mic time before their rivals attacked. Their segment was an efficient moment, reminding us of the bad blood between these teams in a hurry.
Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal (U.S. Championship Tournament Final)
- Mahal suplexes Roode onto the security barricade.
- Roode hits a Blockbuster from the second rope.
- Roode counters the Khallas with his lifting DDT.
Bryan and McMahon watched on from ringside as Mahal and Roode went head-to-head.
The Modern-Day Maharaja worked over Roode's ribs, using his surroundings to inflict damage. The Glorious One writhed in pain as he tried to survive Mahal's offense.
Roode mounted a gutsy comeback that ended with a three-count in his favor.
Result
Roode wins via pinfall to win the United States Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D+
Analysis
The main event was no thriller, but at least it told a better in-ring story than Mahal vs. Woods.
The pace didn't pick up until the end, and it was hard to be invested by then. Two Mahal matches in one night was a bad idea.
On the flip side, it was a good, logical move for the authority figures to bar The Singh Brothers from ringside to make sure the tournament final went smoothly. Although, a lack of shenanigans limited the match's ceiling.
This title win was the company's attempt to elevate Roode, but it wasn't earned. There wasn't enough work done before this to make this moment special.
Roode's best bet as champ will be to turn heel and get closer to who he was at NXT.