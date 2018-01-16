Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, center, celebrates after center William Karlsson, right, scored against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-10-3) will attempt to defeat the Nashville Predators (25-11-6) for the third time in as many meetings Tuesday when they visit Bridgestone Arena as small road underdogs.

The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights blanked the defending Western Conference champion Predators 3-0 in the last meeting on January 2 and also won 4-3 on the road in a shootout December 8 when goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped 41 of 44 shots.

Betting line: The Predators opened as -140 favorites (wager $140 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.3-2.2, Golden Knights (NHL picks on every game).

Why the Golden Knights can pay on the NHL lines

Vegas begins a four-game road trip in Nashville and has won five of six away from home, starting with the last visit to Bridgestone Arena. The Golden Knights were 6-7-1 on the road before catching fire in December when they went 11-1-1 overall.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday following their bye week and were sent off on their trip with a Fan Fest on Sunday that should motivate them to continue their winning ways during one of the toughest parts of their schedule.

     

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

The Predators will be out to avenge their previous two losses to Vegas and will be playing for the first time since before their bye week when they won their last two games. Nashville edged Edmonton 2-1 at home a week ago after upsetting the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 as road underdogs to close out a three-game West Coast trip that opened with a loss to the Golden Knights.

The Predators continue a five-game homestand vs. Vegas and remain one of the best home teams in the NHL at 13-4-2.

     

Smart betting pick

The second meeting between these teams was much lower-scoring than the first, and bettors can expect more of the same in the third.

The under has cashed in four of the last five games for Nashville overall on the NHL lines and three straight at home. The Golden Knights have seen a similar trend toward low-scoring affairs lately, with the under going 4-1 in their past five and 7-2 in their previous nine. Look for the total to go under again here.

      

NHL betting trends

Las Vegas is 10-2 in its last 12 games.

Las Vegas is 5-1 in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of Nashville's last five games.

      

