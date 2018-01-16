Manchester United Transfer News: Juan Mata Free Transfer in Summer Rumoured

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juan Mata could reportedly leave Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer.

According to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, United have delayed exercising an extension in the Spaniard's deal, allowing him to negotiate with foreign teams this month. Inter Milan and Valencia are reportedly interested in him.

Although his contract is set to run out in the summer, it is believed Mata is hoping to remain with the Red Devils.

That bodes well for United, as losing him for free would represent poor business for the club when plenty could be made by selling him.

More importantly, the 29-year-old is probably worth keeping given what he can contribute on the pitch.

Football writer Liam Canning believes he's a strong alternative to the struggling Henrikh Mkhitaryan:

Mata has been used frequently, starting each of their last seven Premier League outings, and he has impressed Dawson in that time:

The playmaker is closing in on four years at Old Trafford, and since his arrival he has racked up 39 goals and 30 assists, impressive numbers that could have been even stronger if his United career had not been spent under the defensive approaches of Louis van Gaal, and to a lesser extent Jose Mourinho.

His ability to provide another creative outlet in addition to Paul Pogba is also useful as the Red Devils are often guilty of over-relying on the Frenchman in that regard.

United need to extend his deal as soon as possible to tie him down and avoid the possibility of losing him for nothing.