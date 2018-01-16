LeBron James Rumors: Cavaliers Prefer Not to Trade Nets Pick in Case Star Leaves

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly against trading the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick due to uncertainty regarding LeBron James' future.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, the Cavs prefer to hang onto the pick since it is a "potential franchise-resetting asset" if James decides to sign elsewhere in the offseason.

The Cavs acquired Brooklyn's unprotected first-rounder in an offseason trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

LeBron has a player option in his contract for 2018-19, and there has been no shortage of speculation since the end of last season that LeBron might leave Cleveland for the second time in his career.

His first departure occurred at the conclusion of the 2009-10 season when he signed with the Miami Heat. James went on to win two championships in Miami before returning to Cleveland and leading the Cavs to their first title in franchise history.

The Cavaliers have reached the NBA Finals in three straight seasons, but the 2017-18 campaign has been a struggle. Cleveland is 3-9 over its past 12 games and is third in the Eastern Conference, trailing the first-place Celtics by 7.5 games.

Losing LeBron would be a massive blow, of course, but the Nets' pick will be a high selection in a draft class that appears stacked with top-end talent.

The Nets are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the seventh-worst record in the NBA, but the randomness of the draft lottery means the Brooklyn pick could land as high as No. 1 overall.

If Cleveland keeps the pick, it could have a shot at top-flight stars such as Oklahoma guard Trae Young, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III, Arizona center DeAndre Ayton or Slovenia guard Luka Doncic.