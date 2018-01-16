Mino Raiola Says Alexis Sanchez Transfer Depends on Henrikh Mkhitaryan Decision

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mino Raiola, the agent for Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has insisted any move that'll see Alexis Sanchez leave Arsenal to join the Red Devils is dependant on his client going the other way.

Both players have been linked with possible exits mid-season, and according to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, United are the favourites to secure Sanchez this month.

However, speaking to Paul Hirst of The Times, Raiola has insisted Mkhitaryan's choice will be key to any transfer going ahead.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News said he was sceptical about what Raiola had to say:

BBC Sport's David Ornstein provided further details about United's interest in Sanchez and Arsenal's in Mkhitaryan:

Given the Gunners forward has less than a year to run on his current contract, it would appear as though he is the key cog in any exchange between the two clubs. Still, Mkhitaryan is a gifted footballer in his own right.

Having joined United in the summer of 2016 the Armenian struggled initially in the Premier League, before improving as the campaign went on. He then started the current term in blistering form for the Red Devils.

However, his influence on matches has rapidly tailed off to the point where he's struggled to make the United matchday squads in recent weeks.

At the moment, the midfielder appears to be in need of a change of scenery. Mark Ogden of ESPN believes a switch to the Emirates Stadium would make sense:

United will surely push on with their pursuit of Sanchez nonetheless, as Arsenal will be wary of losing him for nothing in the summer.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

According to Jack Austin of The Independent, not only are the Red Devils ready to pay Sanchez £400,000 a week should he move to Old Trafford, they would also be ready to meet the £35 million valuation the Gunners have placed on him.

As noted by Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News, United are seemingly prepared to spend an enormous amount in wages:

Mkhitaryan has shown flashes of his quality in the Premier League and prior to that was exceptional during his time at Borussia Dortmund. Arsenal's style of football may be better suited to getting the best from the Armenian, as he relishes the technical and intricate side of the game.

But it would be a shock to see this transfer impinge too much on Sanchez making the switch to Old Trafford.