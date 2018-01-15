Report: Former 4-Star QB K.J. Carta-Samuels Transfers to UCLA from Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels is staying inside the Pac-12 and will reportedly play for the UCLA Bruins in the 2018 season.

On Monday, Barton Simmons of CBS Sports reported Carta-Samuels said he will enroll at UCLA in the spring as a graduate transfer leaving Washington, meaning he will be immediately eligible to play for Chip Kelly's squad.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com confirmed the transfer and noted Carta-Samuels made his decision to leave Washington in December. The signal-caller was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2014.

Carta-Samuels didn't see much meaningful playing time at Washington, often coming in when the Huskies were well ahead in games. He finished 10-of-24 in the air in 2015, 9-of-13 in 2016 and 8-of-10 in 2017, and all three of his touchdown passes came in 2016 with one in each of the first three contests.

He figures to have plenty of positional competition with the Bruins even though Josh Rosen is headed to the NFL.

Devon Modster was a freshman in 2017 and a 4-star recruit while Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to join in 2018 as a 4-star prospect and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in his recruiting class.

While VanHaaren noted Thompson-Robinson hasn't officially signed his letter of intent to this point, he could be a natural fit in Kelly's offense considering the coach used a no-huddle, quick-paced attack at Oregon that often relied on the quarterback to make plays with his legs and arm.

Whichever player wins the starting job will immediately be put to the test when the Bruins play Oklahoma ahead of the Pac-12 slate in 2018.

All recruiting information via 247Sports.