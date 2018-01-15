QB Quinten Dormady Announces He'll Transfer from Tennessee

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Quinten Dormady announced Monday he plans to transfer from the University of Tennessee:

Dormady has played three years for the Volunteers, throwing for 1,282 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He indicated he plans to graduate from UT, leaving him one more year of collegiate eligibility elsewhere.

Dormady arrived in Knoxville to high expectations. He was the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2015 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

His potential never fully materialized, though. Dormady was stuck behind Joshua Dobbs in his first two years and had season-ending shoulder surgery last October after he finally had the chance to start. Prior to the injury, redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano appeared to overtake him in the depth chart as well.

Although Tennessee has a new head coach in Jeremy Pruitt, it's safe to say Dormady would've had a difficult time winning back the starting job from Guarantano.

By transferring, Dormady will give himself a better opportunity to play a vital role for a new team in his final season. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom and Saturday Down South's Michael Wayne Bratton threw out some possibilities:

With Guarantano's return, the Volunteers may not be all that heartbroken over Dormady's departure. He threw for 997 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and the 2018 season could be a breakout year for him.

Considering he specialized on the defensive side of the ball, Pruitt has his fair share of skeptics who wonder whether he can turn around a unit that ranked 118th in S&P+ offense rating (a metric that accounts for efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives and turnovers), according to Football Outsiders. How Pruitt and his staff use Guarantano in 2018 will go some way toward answering that question.