Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram Ruled out vs. Grizzlies Due to Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on January 11, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and small forward Brandon Ingram will miss Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell reported.  

The Lakers confirmed Sunday that Ball had suffered a minor left knee sprain during their 107-101 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks the previous day.

Ingram, meanwhile, was limited to 14 minutes against the Mavericks before exiting in the second quarter.

The Lakers had already planned for Ball's absence by signing Gary Payton II to a two-way contract and bringing Alex Caruso up from their NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Both Payton and Caruso can provide depth at point guard while Tyler Ennis starts in place of the injured Ball. And since the pair of players are signed to two-way deals, the team can easily shift gears if Ball's sprain proves to be more troublesome.

The Lakers have a day off before they hit the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. That extra day of rest could allow for Ball and Ingram to heal enough to return to the court for Los Angeles' next game.

