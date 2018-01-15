Premier League Table: Final Week 23 2018 Standings, Results and Week 24 Fixtures

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United capped off a fine display against Stoke City in the Premier League on Monday, as the Red Devils won 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho watched on as his team dismantled the Potters in the pouring rain, with United consolidating second place.

Paul Pogba gave a virtuoso performance in midfield as goals from Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku guaranteed three points.

Here are this week's confirmed results:

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1-4 West Ham United

Newcastle United 1-1 Swansea City

Watford 2-2 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Everton

Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal

Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

Manchester United 3-0 Stoke City

Here are the latest standings from England's top division:

1. Manchester City: 62

2. Manchester United: 50

3. Liverpool: 47

4. Chelsea: 47

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 44

6. Arsenal: 39

7. Burnley: 34

8. Leicester City: 31

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 26

11. West Ham United: 25

12. Crystal Palace: 25

13. Bournemouth: 24

14. Huddersfield Town: 24

15. Newcastle United: 23

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23

17. Southampton: 21

18. Stoke City: 20

19. West Bromwich Albion: 19

20. Swansea City: 17

Full standings available, per BBC Sport.

Here are the forthcoming fixtures:

Saturday, Jan 20

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City vs. Watford

Stoke vs. Huddersfield Town

West Ham United vs. Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sunday, Jan 21

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, Jan 22

Swansea City vs. Liverpool

Monday Recap

Michael Regan/Getty Images

United made easy work of Stoke at the Theatre of Dreams, as Mourinho's men gave one of their most composed performances of the campaign.

The Red Devils played with style and panache, and the visitors conceded too much territory despite creating several good chances.

The attacking flair of Mourinho's side was evident as new Stoke manager Paul Lambert watched on from the stands before he takes charge.

The hosts broke the deadlock after just nine minutes. Valencia cut in from the right wing to lash home a breathtaking curling shot as the stadium held its collective breath.

The wing-back has battled back to action after injury, and he made no mistake with his powerful effort from 20 yards.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

It was 2-0 just before half-time as the Red Devils poured forward once again, and Martial repeated Valencia's heroics with a long-distance strike.

The game was being bossed by Pogba, whose world-class skill was on show as Stoke chased his shadow all night.

Mourinho appeared happy in his technical area in the second half, with Lukaku looking fresh and fit as the striker.

The Belgian added his name to the scoresheet with 18 minutes remaining, displaying close control in the box before smashing home an accurate drive.

Stoke had opportunities in the game but were punished by United when they were forced on to the back foot.

United close the gap on neighbours Manchester City at the top of the table, but the distance is still a hefty total of 12 points after 23 matches.