Simone Biles Says She Was Sexually Abused by Larry Nassar in #MeToo Twitter Post

Four-time Olympic gold-medal gymnast Simone Biles revealed in a Twitter message Monday she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," she wrote.

She continued: "It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused."

United States gymnasts Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney also previously said Nassar abused them, per Eric Levenson of CNN.

According to Levenson, victims will have the opportunity to speak in a Michigan court during Nassar's criminal sentencing on Tuesday. Up to 125 victims or parents of victims are expected to speak over the course of several days, and a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Attorney General thinks 88 victim impact statements will be given.

"Nassar pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and admitted that he used his position as a trusted medical professional to sexually abuse young girls," Levenson wrote.

Raisman offered support for her teammate Monday and called for an investigation of USA Gymnastics:

She also tweeted a message to USA Gymnastics on Jan. 10 alleging the organization enabled Nassar and was 100 percent responsible, asking "If you did not believe that I & others were abused than why pressure & manipulate us?"

Levenson noted attorney John Manly is representing 107 victims and said USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and Michigan State University—where Nassar was an associate professor and physician for the gymnastics and women's crew teams—enabled the abuse.

He also said there was a "brazen attempt" by USA Gymnastics to cover Nassar's crimes even though the organization denied the allegation, per Levenson.

In July, Julie Mack of MLive reported Nassar pled guilty to the possession of child pornography, the receipt of child pornography and the destruction and concealment of records.

Nassar was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics in four Olympics, including the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro where Biles won five medals, including the four golds.