Report: Alexis Sanchez Won't Be Pursued by Manchester City; Chelsea Linked

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal due to the cost of the deal to capture the attacker.

ESPN.com's Jonathan Smith reported the Premier League leaders are not happy with the current price to buy Sanchez after agreeing a potentially cheaper deal last summer.

The latest development leaves Manchester United in the clear to grab the player, as Sanchez's time at the Emirates Stadium rushes to a close.

However, Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News reported Chelsea are making a late attempt to bring Sanchez to Stamford Bridge.

Per Brennan, Chelsea could start a bidding war with the Red Devils, with United manager Jose Mourinho ready to pay £35 million for the forward.

Blues boss Antonio Conte "could push the fee even higher" as the English champions try to get the better of the Old Trafford superclub.

The battle for the player could further reignite the war of words between Mourinho and Conte, with the two managers crossing swords in recent weeks.

Per Allen Ramsey of Goal, Mourinho recently hinted Conte should stop behaving as a victim after the Italian referred to him as "a little man."