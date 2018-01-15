Colts Head Coach Rumors: Josh McDaniels Expected to Get Job, Linked to Titans

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gives a thumbs up during Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will likely accept the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching job when they make an official contract offer, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Rapoport reported earlier in the day McDaniels was leaning toward the Tennessee Titans, who announced Monday they fired head coach Mike Mularkey.

According to Pelissero, McDaniels is already putting together a staff in Indianapolis. Matt Eberflus is expected to come on board as the defensive coordinator. He was the Dallas Cowboys' linebackers coach before his contract with the team expired.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted the timing of Mularkey's firing makes a coaching search difficult for the Titans. Only now can Tennessee begin formally pursuing candidates, whereas the Colts interviewed McDaniels back on Jan. 3, according to Rapoport.

One could argue the Titans are a more attractive landing spot than the Colts. Tennessee won nine games in each of the last two years, and Marcus Mariota has the potential to be a franchise quarterback with the right head coach.

Indianapolis, on the other hand, hasn't had a winning season since 2014, and Andrew Luck's health is a major concern. The quarterback missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, which addressed an injury that dated back to 2015.

McDaniels' decision to join the Colts could be an indication Luck is progressing nicely and is poised for a bounce-back 2018.

