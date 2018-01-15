CHAN 2018: Monday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Abdeljalil Bounhar/Associated Press

Libya beat Equatorial Guinea in Group C of the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco, winning 3-0 in their opening encounter.

A brace from Saleh Taher and a late strike from Zakaria Alharash was enough for the Mediterranean Knights as they claimed the early top spot in the table.

Nigeria and Rwanda played out a goalless draw in the evening match, as the spoils were shared between the pair.

Here are the Group C standings:

Group C

Libya—3 pts.

Nigeria—1

Rwanda—1

Equatorial Guinea—0

Here is Tuesday's upcoming schedule:

Angola vs. Burkina Faso, 4:30 p.m. (GMT)/11:30 a.m. (ET)

Cameroon vs. Congo, 7:30 p.m. (GMT)/2:30 p.m. (ET)

Recap

Libya were irrepressible as they collected the points in Tangier, coasting to a three-goal victory against a shy Equatorial Guinea unit.

Taher gave the eventual winners the perfect start as he stabbed the ball home after 12 minutes, and the Libyans refused to look backwards.

The skill and anticipation of Mohamed Aleyat were crucial for Libya, with the player acting as the creative spark for his side.

Aleyat combined with Taher for both of his finishes, and it was 2-0 just five minutes later as the game slipped away from National Thunder.

The Central Africa nation improved in the second half, but Libya remained in control as the match progressed.

Alharash was on the spot with three minutes remaining, completing victory after further endeavour from Aleyat.

CAF provided the statistics after the full-time whistle, with the winners claiming 54 per cent of possession as they flooded the attacking third.

Nigeria and Rwanda could not be separated in their match at the Stade Ibn Batouta, as each team claimed a point.

Rwandan goalkeeper Eric Ndayishimiye was the hero for his side, denying the Super Eagles during a frustrating night.

Nigeria hit the woodwork after efforts from Rabiu Ali and Sunday Faleye, and they failed to find a precious goal despite a late header from Ibrahim Mustapha.