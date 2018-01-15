Martavis Bryant Wants to Remain with Steelers, Has 1 Year Left on Contract

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant told reporters Monday he wants to remain with the team, according to PennLive.com's Jacob Klinger.

Jeremy Fowler added details on Bryant's comments:

"Man, right now, I'm not going to discuss that," he said of his future Sunday in the locker room following Pittsburgh's 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Chris Adamski of TribLive.com. "We just lost. … I'll let everything play out in the offseason and worry about the game right now. I'm just sad we lost."

Bryant is under contract for 2018 and is set to make $705,000, per Spotrac.

His future in Pittsburgh came into question in late October after he publicly said he wanted to be traded out of frustration with his limited role. The Steelers didn't grant him that wish, though they did bench him for one game for his comments.

Bryant wasn't a major part of the team's game plan this season. He caught just 50 passes for 603 yards and three touchdowns and was overshadowed by Antonio Brown (101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns), rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (58 catches for 917 yards and seven scores) and even running back Le'Veon Bell (85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns) in the passing game.

He also didn't seem pleased that Smith-Schuster leapfrogged him on the depth chart. In a since-deleted comment on Instagram in October, he wrote, "Juju is no where near better than me fool all they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have juju and who ever else."

He later clarified his remarks.

"JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game," he wrote. "I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my ass off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show."

But Bryant's field-stretching, big-play potential was on display against Jacksonville on his 36-yard touchdown reception. That showcased the talent that saw him catch 76 passes for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first 21 games between the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

A yearlong suspension derailed his ascension to stardom, however, when he missed the 2016 season after skipping several league-mandated drug tests. He was also suspended four games 2015 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Suffice to say, Bryant's Pittsburgh tenure has been tumultuous. His talent has never been in question, however, and the trio of Brown, Smith-Schuster and Bryant gives the Steelers one of the most dynamic wideout groups in the NFL. It's easy to see why the Steelers have been disinclined to give up on Bryant.

For the time being, at least, it sounds as though he wants to make it work in the City of Bridges.