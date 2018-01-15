Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane Arrested on DUI Charge

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was arrested and charged with DUI on Sunday morning, according to a report from Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Per that report, he was "booked into jail at 5:30 a.m. and was released on his own recognizance about four hours later."

According to Henderson, Lane was "heading eastbound on Interstate 90 on or near Mercer Island" outside of Seattle when he was pulled over by the police.

His blood alcohol concentration was not released, and the Seahawks have not commented on the situation.

Lane, 27, appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks this past season, registering 31 tackles. The team originally included him in the trade for left tackle Duane Brown, though he failed his physical with the Houston Texans and returned to Seattle.

As Henderson noted, the Seahawks benched Lane twice this past season and "were already expected to move on from Lane this offseason. He's scheduled to make $6 million and count $7.25 million in each of the final two years on his contract, prohibitive amounts for a player who doesn't project to be a starter."