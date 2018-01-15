FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane Named to TOTY

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 17: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur speak after the UEFA Champions League group H match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 17, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane have been named in FIFA 18's Team of the Year.

EA Sports FIFA confirmed the news via its Twitter account, with Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane joining two icons of the sport.

Kane's rise to the top of the game has been rapid, and the player will sport a rating of 96.

This remains short of Ronaldo and Messi, who are rated at 99 and 98, respectively.

The trio will be available in packs for 24 hours from 6 p.m. (GMT)/1 p.m. (ET) on Monday, with the rest of the TOTY players announced through the week.

