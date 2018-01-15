Goldberg to Be Inducted into 2018 WWE Hall of Fame During WrestleMania Weekend

Wrestling icon Bill Goldberg is set to be inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame after his extraordinary career in the ring.

Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN reported the former multiple world champion will be given the honour as the road to WrestleMania approaches.

The former WCW legend made a shock return to wrestling action in 2016 as he feuded with Brock Lesnar, and he was crowned WWE Universal champion after defeating Kevin Owens.

Per Fiorvanti, Goldberg admitted his pride at the news of his induction, saying: "At the end of the day, any business, any venture that you embark upon, you want some type of acknowledgement. You always try to make it to a top. There's no reason to do anything unless you want to be the best."

Goldberg, 51, became famous for one of the greatest winning streaks in the sport as he went 173-0 in WCW.

The Oklahoma-born star was a professional football player before making his debut in the ring, featuring for the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

Goldberg joined WCW in 1996, establishing himself as a main event superstar with his finishing move of a trademark spear and jackhammer.

The wrestler defeated Hulk Hogan in 1998 to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, crowning his achievement of quickly developing into one of the sport's biggest names.

