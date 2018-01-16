Premier League Fixtures: Week 24 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, as they will be out to bounce back against Newcastle United following their first defeat of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side still have a 12-point gap at the top of the table to rivals Manchester United, although Liverpool dashed any hopes of a season of invincibility last time out in a thrilling contest. Newcastle may be on the end of a backlash as a result.

United will be seeking to put the pressure on City earlier in the day, as they visit a Burnley side that have lost their way a little. Liverpool make the trip to Swansea City on Monday night, while Chelsea travel to Brighton & Hove Albion looking to get back in form.

Here’s the Week 24 schedule, a prediction for each game and a closer look at some of the standout fixtures.

Week 24 Schedule

Saturday, January 20

12:30 p.m.—Brighton vs. Chelsea (1-2)

3 p.m.—Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (2-1)

3 p.m.—Burnley vs. Manchester United (0-1)

3 p.m.—Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion (1-0)

3 p.m.—Leicester City vs. Watford (2-1)

3 p.m.—Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town (1-1)

3 p.m.—West Ham United vs. Bournemouth (2-0)

5:30 p.m.—Manchester City vs. Newcastle United (3-0)

Sunday, January 21

4 p.m.—Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)

Monday, January 22

8 p.m.—Swansea City vs. Liverpool (0-3)

Brighton vs. Chelsea

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

These two sides are at opposite ends of the Premier League table, and they will both be desperate for points for very different reasons as a result.

Chelsea, who were going about their business quietly in the early part of the season, have let their standards slip again in recent weeks, and they’ve been especially disappointing in front of goal. Antonio Conte’s side have not been able to get the balance right as of late:

After some disappointing recent results, Tottenham have been able to cut the gap down to Chelsea—who occupy fourth—to just three points.

As the first side to play this weekend, the Blues have the chance to apply some pressure on the rest of the top-four chasers. After all, United, Liverpool and Spurs also face tests away from home, so there is the possibility of some slip-ups.

Brighton also need to find some momentum, as Chris Hughton’s side have slipped closer to the relegation zone in recent week. They also became the first team to lose to West Brom in 21 top-flight games on Saturday.

Per OptaJoe, the team have had some serious problems from set pieces:

At the Amex Stadium, the newly promoted outfit will be a lot better than last time out and it’ll be a big challenge for Chelsea. However, you’d back Conte’s men to eventually find a way to pick up the points here.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Newcastle

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

So City aren’t going to go through the entire Premier League season unbeaten after all, but Guardiola will want to see his side get three points on the board again as soon as possible.

Newcastle feel like ideal opponents for that. Manager Rafael Benitez has been unable to strengthen the squad in midseason, and as a result, they haven’t been able to pull away from the relegation zone.

The True Geordie admitted he’s frustrated by the ongoing speculation regarding a takeover and the lack of transfer activity:

A trip to City is not what’s needed with that in mind, especially a City that’ll be desperate to make a statement after their loss to Liverpool.

/Getty Images

The Premier League leaders will have been stirring this week, as they were pulled apart in a lackadaisical 10-minute spell at Anfield. Aside from Kevin De Bruyne, the array of attacking talent in this team failed to fire to their usual high standard either.

Sam Lee of Goal expects the sky-blue juggernaut to learn from the mistakes they made at Anfield:

Of course, it’ll be a different game on Saturday, as Newcastle will have little intent of pushing forward and opening themselves up to City’s attacking class. The runaway leaders will find their way through eventually.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Newcastle