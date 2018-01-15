Ben Roethlisberger Becomes 1st QB to Throw for 5 TDs in Playoff Game and Lose

Ben Roethlisberger Becomes 1st QB to Throw for 5 TDs in Playoff Game and LoseJanuary 15, 2018
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Fact: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round Sunday, making him the first QB in NFL history to throw at least five touchdowns in a playoff game and lose.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: Pro Football Reference