Ben Roethlisberger Becomes 1st QB to Throw for 5 TDs in Playoff Game and Lose

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 15, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes during the first half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Fact: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round Sunday, making him the first QB in NFL history to throw at least five touchdowns in a playoff game and lose.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: Pro Football Reference

