Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

The Golden State Warriors (35-9) will try to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) for the seventh time in eight meetings and second time this season Monday, when they visit Quicken Loans Arena as solid road favorites.

The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 99-92 and covered the spread as 4.5-point home chalk on Christmas Day after emerging victorious against Cleveland in the NBA Finals for the second time in three years last June. Cleveland is also looking to break a three-game losing streak.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total is at 231, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.



NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 120.4-107.0, Warriors.



Why the Warriors Can Cover the Spread

The Cavaliers have been playing some of their worst basketball lately, dropping the first two games of their recent skid by an average of 31 points before blowing a 22-point lead in a 97-95 road loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday.

More good news for Golden State is the fact leading scorer Stephen Curry played well in his return from a two-game absence, totaling 24 points, nine assists and six rebounds in a 127-125 win over the Toronto Raptors Saturday. Curry is still dealing with an ankle injury and missed the most recent meeting with Cleveland, but his presence only makes the Warriors tougher.

Why the Cavaliers Can Cover the Spread

If there is any game the Cavaliers should be motivated for, this is it. Back at home after being on the road for 17 of 20 days, Cleveland will attempt to break its losing streak against the best team in basketball, one that will be playing for the third time in four nights.

The Warriors have won 12 in a row on the road but they nearly blew a 27-point lead at Toronto, and Curry is ailing heading into this matchup. One player who should be especially excited to play versus Golden State is Isaiah Thomas, who missed the teams' first meeting this season and should be well-rested after sitting out Friday.

Smart Betting Pick

The Warriors are 5-1-1 against the spread in winning six of the teams' past seven meetings. They have played the Cavs the previous two Martin Luther King Jr. holidays as well and won both games by an average of nearly 35 points.

Golden State at close to full strength has no match in the league, including Cleveland. The Warriors will continue their dominance with another easy win.

NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 3-5-1 ATS in its past nine games.

The total has gone over in seven of Golden State's past eight games.

Cleveland is 0-5 ATS in its past five games.

