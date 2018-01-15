Adam Silver Says Donald Trump's Reported Comments Are 'Discouraging'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said reported disparaging comments made Thursday by President Donald Trump about people from Haiti and certain African countries immigrating to the United States were "discouraging."

The alleged remarks were criticized Friday by Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who was born in Nigeria.

"I certainly understand how upset [Ujiri] is as an immigrant to this country and Canada," Silver told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I think for him, someone who does so much in his daily life to improve the life of Africans through his personal foundation, through our Basketball Without Borders program, it is discouraging. But Masai will not in any way be deterred from the work he is doing just as the league won't be."

Trump reportedly described the nations as "s--thole countries" in a meeting with lawmakers. The comments have drawn widespread criticism, with some calling the sitting president a racist.

Ujiri responded to Trump's comments in an interview with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, saying he's "proud of my s--thole."

"Just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn't mean that isn't a good person, that that person can't do better, that person isn't capable of being great," Ujiri said. "And just because it's a hut—whatever that means—doesn't mean it's not a home. God doesn't put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a s--thole, I am proud of my s--thole."

Trump has responded to the controversy by saying he is not a racist.

"No. No, I am not a racist,'' President Trump told reporters Sunday. "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you."

Silver and NBPA leader Michele Roberts took a tour of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis over the weekend. The two most powerful figures in the NBA hierarchy were in the city to help celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

"I tend to be an optimist," Silver said. "Certainly, as I am reminded of the history of this country, much of it which took place during my lifetime, there has been tremendous progress, there is no question about it. Having said that, we have a long way to go."

The NBA launched NBA Voices on Monday, a platform meant "to address social injustice and promote inclusion, diversity and equality."