Broncos WR Carlos Henderson Denies Eating Marijuana Before Arrest for Possession

Denver Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson admitted to smoking marijuana but denied he ate the substance when he was the passenger in a traffic stop Sunday in Louisiana.

According to a police report obtained by Zack Rickens of KNOE, officers found a "thick green residue" in Henderson's mouth upon examination during the stop. Police also found marijuana near the passenger seat and an extinguished marijuana cigar inside a water bottle.

Henderson was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana. He was later released on bond.

The 23-year-old was a third-round pick of the Broncos in the 2017 draft. He missed the entire season after suffering a torn thumb ligament in August.

“We are aware of the issue involving Carlos Henderson and are gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement Sunday night, per Mike Klis of KUSA.

An arrest for marijuana possession could put Henderson in violation of the NFL's anti-drug policy and make him subject to a suspension.